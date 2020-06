Polska Lewica po stronie demolujących miasta w USA?

music fan 1.6.20 12:39





We'd like to dedicate this next song

To those who lost their lives

In London last week

And who were maimed and injured today

We would like to

Turn our song into a prayer

The prayer is

That we don't we become a monster

In order to defeat a monster

That's our prayer, tonight





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zlmg0yzxKvQ