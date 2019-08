Objawienie w Irlandii. Mieszkańcom ukazał się dziwny znak

JONASIK 20.8.19 16:00

James McGaha, director of the Grasslands Observatory in Arizona made a computer recreation of the sky at the place, date, and time of the “miracle,” and discovered that the evening sun, coming from due west (270˚) was above the horizon for the duration of the miracle. Moreover, not far from the church had been a school (shown in an 1879 survey of the area [“Knock” 2015]); it stood to the southeast, its eastern wall angled toward the church’s south gable.



What is suggested is a natural version of a magic-lantern effect. Indeed, with the sun as a light source, an illusion was created with “smoke and mirrors”—or rather, rainy mist and reflective windows. Such effects are documented. For example, diffuse reflections from windows, projected onto the wall of a nearby building, have been photographed. (See Min­naert 1993, 17.) These odd shapes could produce the requisite pareidolia (pictures-in-randomness) effects in susceptible individuals, especially those who were motivated to see something “miraculous” and were familiar with similar holy pictures.



