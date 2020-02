Atheisten sind dumm - A . Einstein 26.2.20 8:22

A waddle of penguins has stopped a $2.5bn (£1.9bn) mining project in Chile.



The creatures, which have been protected since 1990, live in the National Humboldt Penguin Reserve, in the Coquimbo Region, almost 300 miles north of the capital, Santiago.



Andes Iron had planned to build a mine and a port near the site, where it planned to churn out up to 12 million tonnes of copper and ore every year.



But the company's planning permission was challenged by Oceana, a conservation and advocacy organisation.



The National Humboldt Penguin Reserve is made up of the islands of Dama, Choros and Gaviota, a nature trail which attracts whale, sea-lion and penguin watchers.



Oceana argued that a rise in the number ships in the region would put the area at a greater risk of oil spills.



Chilean environmental officials agreed and rejected the plan in March. Andes Iron appealed but its proposal was rejected in August, by ministers concerned about the penguins' welfare.