Ad Arma: O niebezpieczeństwach specustawy z 2 marca br.

Właśnie okazało się, że wasze "kolejne polskie osiągnięcie" jest znane od 2006 roku:



The technique is remarkably simple. "Four sets of standard ventilator tubing were connected to a single ventilator via two flow splitters," the study said. "Each flow splitter was constructed of three Briggs T-Tubes which included connection adapters with the valves removed." In Babock's video, she said the adapters were 22mm in size. Basically, any kind of T-shaped tube can be adapted to extend the ventilator to more than one patient. Babock's video has gone viral, and she told Motherboard in a phone interview that she put together the four way adapter set in her YouTube video in 15 minutes using supplies her hospital already had. In an interview with Motherboard, Babcock said that actually using it on coronavirus patients is a tough call, but a potentially life-saving one in a last-resort situation. https://science.slashdot.org/story/20/03/20/2048226/risky-hack-could-double-access-to-ventilators-as-coronavirus-peaks





