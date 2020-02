Złośliwości pana Tuska

och, jak cierpią 28.2.20 11:33

More than 100 oiled penguins and other seabirds are being cleaned in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, after an oil spill off the coast earlier this month.



Nearly 400 liters of oil were spilled by a Liberian vessel on July 6 near islands in Algoa Bay that are home to the largest breeding colony of endangered African penguins. The accident occurred during the ship refueling process, or bunkering, and is the second spill to hit the area in three years.



The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB), a seabird rehabilitation nonprofit, is currently treating 87 African penguins, nine African penguin chicks, four Cape cormorants and nine Cape gannets from St. Croix and Bird islands, Stacey Webb, the organisation’s Eastern Cape manager, told France 24 Observers. Five penguin eggs were also brought in but did not survive.