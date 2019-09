'Nie wytrzymam...' Prezydent opowiada anegdotkę o ministrze Błaszczaku

I'm from Londres Nova 6.9.19 10:18

A Polak is hired to paint the lines on the road. On the first day he paints ten miles, and his employers are amazed. But, the second day he painted just five, and on only the third day, he painted only a mile of the road. Disappointed his boss asks what the problem was. The Polak replies, "Well sir, every day I have to walk farther and farther to get back to the paint bucket."