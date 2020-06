Kreml: Przeniesienie wojsk USA do Polski nasili napięcia

Tymczasem w prawdziwym świecie:



WARSAW — The Polish army is pulling out of a position it occupied in the Czech Republic, the military high command said Thursday.



Polish forces set up a border-control post along the twisty Polish-Czech border last month, as part of border closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. They blocked a path running on the Czech side of the frontier to a historic chapel, prompting a complaint from Czech authorities to Warsaw.



"There was a misunderstanding on the Polish side, the chapel is already accessible," Hana Malá, a Czech foreign ministry spokesperson, told Czech media.



The Polish military said Thursday that the move was "a misunderstanding and not an intentional action, and was immediately corrected." (...)



https://www.politico.eu/article/poland-czech-invasion-polish-army/

