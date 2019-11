Autentyczność wizji błogosławionej Katarzyny Emmerich

StanPIo 19.11.19 15:39

Pan Jezus powiedział Marii Valtorcie, że wizje Anny Katarzyny Emmerich były w pełni prawdziwe, ale ponieważ spisywał je Brentano, to można to porównać do pracy słabego kopisty, który poprawia arcydzieło.

Jesus appears to me and dictates to me about Hemmerich, saying: "she was a true seer illumined by God, but men altered the truth of her visions, spoiling everything...," and He ends, "You will show this to the Father."

Here Jesus says: 'The Church has reason to be perplexed about the work of Hemmerich, because that work has been corrupted. But concerning yours and that of Sister Josefa Menendez, the Church should not be perplexed, because I am there.'"



The work of Brentano3 is thus detached from the Gospels, from the truth. Only in those points taken just as they are described in the Gospels, is there truth in this book The rest is a magnificent painting by a very bad retoucher."

In the margin by the true points ̶ very rare ̶ Jesus had me write: "here it is true." But how few there are! The rest is all fantasy.



Ah! That Brentano! What an ugly service he has done to Emmerich, and to souls in general. I have been so nauseated that ̶̶̶ no, no and no! ̶̶̶ I do not read books like this anymore, even if they bring me mountains of them. This has been the first and remains the last. What a disappointment!