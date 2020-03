Wiśniewska: Kidawa nie powinna być nawet sołtysem

Tylko staruszkowie - mówili. Tylko ze schorzeniami - mówili.





A 21-year-old woman is believed to be the youngest person with no pre-existing health conditions to have died after contracting coronavirus in the UK. Chloe Middleton, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, is believed to have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, on 21 March. Her mother, Diane Middleton, wrote on Facebook: "To all the people out there that thinks it's just a virus please think again.



"Speaking from a personal experience this so-called virus has taken the life of my 21-year-old daughter."



https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-briton-21-with-no-existing-health-conditions-dies-after-contracting-covid-19-11963451

Imię wymagane

If you enter anything in this field your comment will be treated as spam

Captcha