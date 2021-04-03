[Wideo] Niemcy. Tysiące koronasceptyków wyszło na ulice Stuttgartu

Jak donoszą media, na ulice Stuttgartu wyszły dzisiaj tysiące osób sympatyzujących z koronasceptycznym ruchem "Querdenken". Jak się ocenia w proteście na południu Niemiec przeciwko obostrzeniom wprowadzonym przez tamtejsze władze w związku z pandemią Covid-19 wzięło dzisiaj udział około 6 tys. manifestantów.

Jak informowała tamtejsza lokalna policja, oprócz tej głównej manifestacji odnotowano jeszcze zgłoszenie 10 innych demonstracji także przeciwnych obostrzeniom związanym z Covid-19.

Z zabezpieczeniu wzięły udział setki funkcjonariuszy.

mp/pap/niezalezna.pl/twitter