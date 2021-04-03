koronawirus
[Wideo] Niemcy. Tysiące koronasceptyków wyszło na ulice Stuttgartu - zdjęcie
03.04.21, 19:45fot. tt/KenyanGermanLady
anty covid
manifestacja
niemcy
stuttgart
koronawirus
covid
koronasceptycy

[Wideo] Niemcy. Tysiące koronasceptyków wyszło na ulice Stuttgartu

7

Jak donoszą media, na ulice Stuttgartu wyszły dzisiaj tysiące osób sympatyzujących z koronasceptycznym ruchem "Querdenken". Jak się ocenia w proteście na południu Niemiec przeciwko obostrzeniom wprowadzonym przez tamtejsze władze w związku z pandemią Covid-19 wzięło dzisiaj udział około 6 tys. manifestantów.

Jak informowała tamtejsza lokalna policja, oprócz tej głównej manifestacji odnotowano jeszcze zgłoszenie 10 innych demonstracji także przeciwnych obostrzeniom związanym z Covid-19.

Z zabezpieczeniu wzięły udział setki funkcjonariuszy.

mp/pap/niezalezna.pl/twitter

Komentarze (7):

Styki2021.04.3 20:22
Ktos mi odpowie? Wczoraj w Wielki Piatek w Medjugorje byl Rozaniec , wktorym uczestniczylo setki, a moze i tysiace ludzi, bez dystansu , bez masek i tak juz od kilku miesiecy.
ONLY PEACE2021.04.3 20:22
POłowa z tych przygłupów to żydowscy repatryjanci z ZSRR,reszta to byli pracownicy STASI.
Anonim2021.04.3 20:13
Nie wierze w trwaly efekt lockdownu tak jak nie wierze w amantadyne ktora niewatpliwie moze lagodzic objawy choroby. Wiele wskazuje na to ze nawet na zadoopiu gdzie wirus nie powoduje wiekszych hospitalizacji i tak zabije tych co mial zabic. Tych ludzi nie jest wiecej niz 1 na 1000. Jesli umiera gdzies wiele wiecej to znaczy ze cos jest nie tak z organizacja sluzby zdrowia i takich ludzi amantadyna pewnie by uratowala.
Krakus2021.04.3 20:08
No nie - Trzaskowski znów nie dopilnował!
katolicka kretynizacja polski 🇵🇱2021.04.3 19:57
Tysiące katolskich zyebów wyszło na ulice by święcić jaja i kiełbachę a jutro będą chlać na umór...
ONLY PEACE2021.04.3 20:18
Brzmisz jak kacapski wyskrobek zruchany POd siatką ruskich KOszar.
Bianka2021.04.3 19:55
Redakcjo Frondy, ale kłamiecie...nieładnie...to, że ludzie w Niemczech widzą bezsens lockdownu nie oznacza, że nie wierzą w to, że jest koronawirus, który jest groźny...a jeśli tak jest, jak piszę, to czy można ich nazywać "koronasceptykami'?

Podobne artykuły

[Wideo] Niemcy. Tysiące koronasceptyków wyszło na ulice Stuttgartu - miniaturka

[Wideo] Niemcy. Tysiące koronasceptyków wyszło na ulice Stuttgartu

Przesłanie, które powinno trafić do ,,antymaseczkowców’’. Dr Karczewski: Nie igrajcie ze śmiercią - miniaturka

Przesłanie, które powinno trafić do ,,antymaseczkowców’’. Dr Karczewski: Nie igrajcie ze śmiercią

Na tę wiadomość długo czekaliśmy. Radziwiłł: Epidemia na Mazowszu zwalnia - miniaturka

Na tę wiadomość długo czekaliśmy. Radziwiłł: Epidemia na Mazowszu zwalnia

Pandemia karą za grzechy? Ks. prof. Skrzypczak o znakach z nieba: Maryja nas nieustannie przestrzega... - miniaturka

Pandemia karą za grzechy? Ks. prof. Skrzypczak o znakach z nieba: Maryja nas nieustannie przestrzega...

Krzysztof Krawczyk opuścił szpital. "Dziękuję Bogu, że żyję!" - miniaturka

Krzysztof Krawczyk opuścił szpital. "Dziękuję Bogu, że żyję!"

W Szkocjii złagodzenie niektóych obostrzeń już od dzisiaj. Niebawem ruszają szkoły - miniaturka

W Szkocjii złagodzenie niektóych obostrzeń już od dzisiaj. Niebawem ruszają szkoły

Premier składa życzenia świąteczne i apeluje: Pozostańmy w domu - miniaturka

Premier składa życzenia świąteczne i apeluje: Pozostańmy w domu

Ostry spór o paszporty Covid-owe w Wielkiej Brytanii. Ponad 70 posłów jest przeciw - miniaturka

Ostry spór o paszporty Covid-owe w Wielkiej Brytanii. Ponad 70 posłów jest przeciw

Nieoficjalnie: lockdown po 9 kwietnia niemal pewny - miniaturka

Nieoficjalnie: lockdown po 9 kwietnia niemal pewny

Dobre wieści z MZ. Minister Niedzielski: Odwrócenie tendencji w III fali epidemii - miniaturka

Dobre wieści z MZ. Minister Niedzielski: Odwrócenie tendencji w III fali epidemii

Ambitne plany na kwiecień! Nawet milion szczepień tygodniowo - miniaturka

Ambitne plany na kwiecień! Nawet milion szczepień tygodniowo

Bloomberg: Z pandemią i wirusami świat musi nauczyć się żyć - miniaturka

Bloomberg: Z pandemią i wirusami świat musi nauczyć się żyć