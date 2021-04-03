[Wideo] Niemcy. Tysiące koronasceptyków wyszło na ulice Stuttgartu
Jak donoszą media, na ulice Stuttgartu wyszły dzisiaj tysiące osób sympatyzujących z koronasceptycznym ruchem "Querdenken". Jak się ocenia w proteście na południu Niemiec przeciwko obostrzeniom wprowadzonym przez tamtejsze władze w związku z pandemią Covid-19 wzięło dzisiaj udział około 6 tys. manifestantów.
Jak informowała tamtejsza lokalna policja, oprócz tej głównej manifestacji odnotowano jeszcze zgłoszenie 10 innych demonstracji także przeciwnych obostrzeniom związanym z Covid-19.
Z zabezpieczeniu wzięły udział setki funkcjonariuszy.
A protester holds a 'Querdenken' flag during a #demonstration held by the #Querdenker (lateral thinkers) movement against the German government's #coronavirus restrictions in #Stuttgart, #Germany, 03 April 2021. 📷 epa / Sascha Steinbach#protest #covid19 #pandemic #epaphotos pic.twitter.com/LW6EeVbN7b— european pressphoto agency (@epaphotos) April 3, 2021
A protester holds a 'Querdenken' flag during a #demonstration held by the #Querdenker (lateral thinkers) movement against the German government's #coronavirus restrictions in #Stuttgart, #Germany, 03 April 2021. 📷 epa / Sascha Steinbach#protest #covid19 #pandemic #epaphotos pic.twitter.com/LW6EeVbN7b— european pressphoto agency (@epaphotos) April 3, 2021
A protester holds a 'Querdenken' flag during a #demonstration held by the #Querdenker (lateral thinkers) movement against the German government's #coronavirus restrictions in #Stuttgart, #Germany, 03 April 2021. 📷 epa / Sascha Steinbach#protest #covid19 #pandemic #epaphotos pic.twitter.com/LW6EeVbN7b— european pressphoto agency (@epaphotos) April 3, 2021
mp/pap/niezalezna.pl/twitter