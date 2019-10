Szef Sztabu Generalnego: Polska jest regionalnym liderem NATO

Adios moron 25.10.19 17:25

- "It's time to upgrade your shitty browser,..." -



shitty browser - well, well, well .....



Now it's my browser, how about some education you moron?

Classroom, teachers, books, libraries, bookstores those sort of things...



Yeah right, you've one and truly "un-shitty" browser, a key to a fucking "knowledge"!



You CANNOT learn anything by copying!