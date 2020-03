Ryszard Terlecki: Musimy się w końcu przyznać. Budka jest naszą wtyczką w totalnej

Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.



The prime minster, 55, tweeted a video message confirming he has COVID-19, adding: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-boris-johnson-tests-positive-for-covid-19-11964493



