Donald Trump: Stracimy od 75 do 100 tys. ludzi. To straszna sprawa

america america my country tis of thee 4.5.20 9:30

Trump o epidemii w USA:



22 stycznia: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. It’s going to be just fine.”



2 luty: “We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”



24 luty: “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”



25 luty: “CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus.”



26 lutego: “The 15 (cases in the US) within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”



27 lutego: “One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”



28 lutego: “We're ordering a lot of supplies. We're ordering a lot of, uh, elements that frankly we wouldn't be ordering unless it was something like this. But we're ordering a lot of different elements of medical.”



2 marca: “You take a solid flu vaccine, you don't think that could have an impact, or much of an impact, on corona?”



4 marca: “If we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work — some of them go to work, but they get better.”



5 marca: “The United States has, as of now, only 129 cases and 11 deaths. We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!”



6 marca: “I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn't our fault.”



8 marca: “We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus.”



9 marca: "The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant.”



10 marca: "It will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away."



13 marca: National Emergency Declaration



15 marca: "TODAY IS A NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER. GOD BLESS EVERYONE!"



16 marca: “I’ve always known this is a, this is a real, this is a pandemic, I’ve felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic”



22 marca: “It is absolutely critical that Americans continue to follow the federal government’s guidelines. So important about social distancing, non-essential travel, and hand-washing.”