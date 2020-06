Czy Trump już wygrał wybory prezydentowi Dudzie?

Maria Blaszczyk 6.6.20 15:40



Np. pana George'a Floyda. Podmiot wypowiedział się w sposó następujący:



"It's my face man

I didn't do nothing serious man

please

please

please I can't breathe

please man

please somebody

please man

I can't breathe

I can't breathe

please

(inaudible)

man can't breathe, my face

just get up

I can't breathe

please, a knee on my neck

I can't breathe

shit

I will

I can't move

mama

mama

I can't

my knee

my neck

I'm through

I'm through

I'm claustrophobic

my stomach hurt

my neck hurts

everything hurts

some water or something

please

please

I can't breathe officer

don't kill me

they're gonna kill me, man

come on man

I cannot breathe

I cannot breathe

they're gonna kill me

they're gonna kill me

I can't breathe

I can't breathe

please sir

please

please

please I can't breathe"