Cud krwi - wyzwanie rzucone nauce

Scientific studies

While the Catholic Church has always supported the celebrations, it has never formulated an official statement on the phenomenon and maintains a neutral stance about scientific investigations.[22] It does not permit the vials to be opened, for fear that doing so may cause irreparable damage. This makes close analysis impossible. Nevertheless, a spectroscopic analysis performed in 1902 by Gennaro Sperindeo claimed that the spectrum was consistent with hemoglobin.[25] A later analysis, with similar conclusions, was carried out by a team in 1989.[26] quoted by Michele Cardinal Giordano.[27][unreliable source?] However, the reliability of these observations has been questioned.[13] While clotted blood can be liquefied by mechanical stirring, the resulting suspension cannot solidify again.[13]



Measurements made in 1900 and 1904 claimed that the ampoules' weight increased by up to 28 grams during liquefaction. However, later measurements with a precision balance, performed over five years, failed to detect any variation.[13]



Various suggestions for the content's composition have been advanced, such as a material that is photosensitive, hygroscopic, or has a low melting point.[28][29][30] However, these explanations run into technical difficulties, such as the variability of the phenomenon and its lack of correlation to ambient temperature.[13]



A recent hypothesis by Garlaschelli & al. is that the vial contains a thixotropic gel,[13][31] In such a substance viscosity increases if left unstirred and decreases if stirred or moved. Researchers have proposed specifically a suspension of hydrated iron oxide, FeO(OH), which reproduces the color and behavior of the 'blood' in the ampoule.[32] The suspension can be prepared from simple chemicals that would have been easily available locally since antiquity.[33][34]



In 2010, Giuseppe Geraci, a professor in the Department of Molecular Biology at Naples's Frederick II University, conducted an experiment on a vial containing old blood—a relic dating back to the 18th century from the Eremo di Camaldoli near Arezzo in Tuscany—having the same characteristics of the blood of St. Januarius.[35] Prof. Geraci showed that the Camaldoli relic also contains blood that can change its solid-liquid phase by shaking.[36] He further reproduced the phenomenon with his own blood stored in the same conditions as the Camaldoli relic. He stated that, "There is no univocal scientific fact that explains why these changes take place. It is not enough to attribute to the movement the ability to dissolve the blood, the liquid contained in the Treasure case changes state for reasons still to be identified." [37] He ultimately argued that "there's blood, no miracle".[36]