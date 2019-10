Ambasador Izraela o Konfederacji: Antysemitów nazywam po imieniu

29.10.19 10:01

Ambasador kłamie w sprawie braku braku działań rządu Izraela w sprawie restytucji mienia bezspadkowego. W 2017 roku podpisał w tej sprawie umowę z WJRO. Za https://wjro.org.il/world-jewish-restitution-organization-wjro-launches-social-media-campaign-mypropertystory-behind-every-property-there-is-a-story/ :

"In May 2017, WJRO and the Government of Israel signed an agreement to enhance cooperation and ongoing coordination on restitution efforts. The agreement was signed by Israeli President Rivlin, who spoke about his commitment to progress on restitution issues which were also expressed in a speech he delivered when leading the 30th annual March of the Living from the gates of Auschwitz to Auschwitz-Birkenau in April 2018: “Too many citizens, in Eastern Europe and in Western Europe, stole Jewish property, took control of Jewish homes, handed over their Jewish neighbors, murdered them and turned their backs on those who, just a moment before, had been a part of them. And when the survivors of the Holocaust returned after the war, they were sometimes met with hostility, violence, pogroms and murder.”"