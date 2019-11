Kard. Robert Sarah z Jasnej Góry: Ostrzegam was przed piekłem

guess who psycho 16.11.19 13:47

Rumors have circulated since 1990 that Russian scientists had drilled a hole down into the Earth and literally broke through into Hell. Supposedly they lowered a microphone and were treated to the screams of the damned. Of course the claims should have been laughable off the bat: Hell isn't located below the Earth any more than Heaven is in outer space; why would scientists have a microphone with a miles-long cord readily available on a drilling project; etc. But in case you need more, it's an admitted hoax. Some of the story has been traced back to a Californian Messianic Jewish publication Jewels of Jericho, although it was greatly added to in subsequent retellings, with a Norwegian schoolteacher, Åge Rendalen, partly responsible. He heard the story mentioned on Trinity Broadcasting Network and decided to have some fun, adding details of a bat-like apparition rising from the hole and providing other easily-falsifiable references.



The grain of truth behind the legend, if you like to think of it that way, was the Kola Superdeep Borehole. It was done by Soviet (not modern Russian) researchers, it wasn't in Siberia (it was in northern European Russia), and they stopped drilling because the increasing heat from approaching the mantle was softening their drill bits to the point where it became impractical to continue drilling. You can find numerous YouTube videos playing audio footage supposedly from the Well to Hell, which are actually clips from Italian horror maestro Mario Bava's movie Baron Blood (1972). https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Hell#Fundamentalists_and_Hell



