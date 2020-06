PKW przyjęła rekomendację ministra zdrowia

you don't speak one fuckin' word of English 19.6.20 20:54

GENEVA (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with Thursday’s 150,000 new cases the highest in a single day and nearly half of those in the Americas, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.



“The world is in a new and dangerous phase,” Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing from WHO headquarters in Geneva. “The virus is still spreading fast, it is still deadly, and most people are still susceptible.”



