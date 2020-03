Koronawirus w Polsce. Nie żyje już 14. osoba

man.of.Stagira 25.3.20 19:46





"G R Y P A" -w Holandii - wciąż d u ż o groźniejsza niż coronavirus



(w przebiegu ł a g o d n y m epidemii corocznej liczba zgonów była większa o 2900 NIŻ ZAZWYCZAJ! - sezon 2018-2019)



Influenza epidemic



The influenza epidemic of the 2018/2019 winter was mild and lasted 14 weeks. That is longer than the average period of nine weeks during the last 20 years, but it is shorter than the extended influenza epidemic of 2017/2018 which lasted 18 weeks. Between October 2018 and May 2019, a total of approximately 400,000 people became ill due to the influenza virus. Approximately 165,000 people consulted their general practitioner with influenza-like symptoms. Fewer people were admitted to the hospital as a result of influenza complications (mostly pneumonia). This number was estimated to be around 11,000, compared to 16,000 during the 2017/2018 flu season. Type A influenza virus was responsible for the majority of illnesses. There were 2,900 more deaths during the influenza epidemic than would normally be expected during this period.





https://www.rivm.nl/publicaties/surveillance-of-influenza-and-other-respiratory-infections-winter-20182019-annual?fbclid=IwAR0vRf-iWC7RhO0MtseP7fomZ7wjYXMiiYCNdvE5NhIQMGU4StZ-hObDpVg



Koronawirus jest groźniejszy, trzeba jednak widzieć proporcje zachorowań.



W Polsce w lutym 2020 k a ż d e g o tygodnia mieliśmy około 200.000 zachorowań

ZWYKŁEJ Grypy.







