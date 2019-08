Abp Marek Jędraszewski: Nie możemy się godzić na konformizm! ''Dla świętego spokoju''

bezlitosny internauta 15.8.19 17:12

Roger. Clock.



00 00 00 13 CDR

Roger. We got a roll program.



00 00 00 15 CMP

Roger. Roll.



00 00 00 34 CDR

Roll's complete and the pitch is programed.



00 00 00 44 CDR

One Bravo.



00 00 01 02 CC

Apollo 11, Houston. You're good at 1 minute.



00 00 01 06 CDR

Roger.



00 00 01 54 CC

Stand by for mode 1 Charlie.



00 00 01 57 CC

MARK.



00 00 01 58 CC

Mode 1 Charlie.



00 00 01 59 CDR

One Charlie.



00 00 02 03 CC

Apollo 11, this is Houston. You are GO for staging.



00 00 02 17 CDR

Inboard cut-off.



00 00 02 19 CC

We confirm inboard cut-off.



00 00 02 44 CDR

Staging.



00 00 02 46 CDR

And ignition.



00 00 02 55 CC

11, Houston. Thrust is GO, all engines. You're looking good.



00 00 02 59 CDR

Roger. You're loud and clear, Houston.



00 00 03 13 CDR

We've got skirt SEP.



00 00 03 15 CC

Roger. We confirm. Skirt SEP.



00 00 03 17 CDR

Tower's gone.



00 00 03 19 CC

Roger. Tower.



00 00 03 28 CDR

Houston, be advised the visual is GO today.



00 00 03 32 CC

This is Houston. Roger. Out.