We Francji nawet 2 mln zakażonych

"The assumption that all races are alike leads to the assumption that nations and individuals are equal to one another. And international Marxism is nothing but the application -- effected by the Jew, Karl Marx -- of a general conception of life to a definite profession of political faith; but in reality that general concept had existed long before the time of Karl Marx.



If it had not already existed as a widely diffused infection the amazing political progress of the Marxist teaching would never have been possible. In reality what distinguished Karl Marx from the millions who were affected in the same way was that, in a world already in a state of gradual decomposition,



he used his keen powers of prognosis to detect the essential poisons, so as to extract them and concentrate them, with the art of a necromancer, in a solution which would bring about the rapid destruction of the independent nations on the globe. But all this was done in the service of his race.



Adolf Hitler, Mein Kampf



– z podziwem o metodzie i wynikach teorii Karola Marksa

(z pogardą jedynie o celu – służbie rasie niearyjskiej)



Alas!



(ironia)