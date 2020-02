O. Leon Knabit: Kilka ważnych rad na Wielki Post

Atheisten sind dumm - A . Einstein 26.2.20 13:23

Human parents complain that their adult children never stop mooching. Needy millennial kids try to live off mom and dad long after they become grown-ass adults, taking public transit home on weekends to do laundry and raid the kitchen. As it turns out, we’re not the only species that depend on our parents after we’ve moved out: Scientists have found that grown-up penguins don’t stop begging their parents for food, and penguin moms and dads continually oblige.



In a paper recently published in The Wilson Journal of Ornithology, University of Washington biology professor Dee Boersma described this uncomfortably real scenario. She describes seeing fledgling Galapagos penguins — the species endemic to the famed islands — walking up to fully grown adults, asking for food, and receiving some in the form of regurgitated chow. In all five of these situations that she saw, Boersma assumed that the “compliant adult” was the juvenile’s parent, based on the latter’s “begging” behavior.



Fledglings are essentially adults without the characteristic markings — much like twenty-something humans without adulthood’s characteristic wrinkles and paunch. They’re so named because they have left home, or “fledged the nest.” It’s not entirely clear why their parents are so willing to help them.