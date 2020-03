Mamy 8. ofiarę śmiertelną koronawirusa w Polsce

A 36-year-old nurse described as “normally fit and healthy” is critically ill in intensive care after contracting coronavirus.



Areema Nasreen is on a ventilator at Walsall Manor hospital in the West Midlands where she has worked for 16 years.



Her family say Nasreen, who has three children, and lives in Walsall, has no underlying health issues and first developed symptoms including body aches, a fever and a cough 10 days ago. She tested positive for the virus on Friday.



Speaking to BirminghamLive, her sister Kazeema Nasreen, 22, who works as a healthcare assistant at the same hospital, said: “My sister who is an amazing nurse on the front line and who always helps so many has now caught this virus. She is critically ill in ICU, on a ventilator and fighting for her life.



https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/23/fit-healthy-36-year-old-uk-nurse-intensive-care-coronavirus

Imię wymagane

If you enter anything in this field your comment will be treated as spam

Captcha