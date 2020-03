Jedna z wielu cudownych interwencji Maryi w kwestiach epidemii w historii

Because Native American populations were not previously exposed to most diseases introduced by European colonists, populations rarely had built up individual or population immunities to those diseases. In addition, Europe's position as a crossroads between many different peoples, many of whom were separated by hundreds, if not thousands, of miles—through things like constant war spreading afflictions throughout the continent and the Silk Road bringing diseases from the East—resulted in Europeans developing immunity to a large variety of diseases. Therefore, the diseases brought by the Europeans, which had little effect on them as a population, greatly affected, and often continue to affect, Native Americans. This phenomenon is known as the virgin soil effect.



@dziadzia



