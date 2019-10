Piotr Ślusarczyk: Szariat w służbie przemocy wobec kobiet i dzieci

dd 17.10.19 15:07

Ponadto jest np typ małżeństwa MISYAR



A misyar marriage (Arabic: نكاح المسيار‎, romanized: nikah al-misyar or more often زواج المسيار zawaj al-misyar "traveller's marriage") is a type of marriage contract in Sunni sects of Islam (some aspects are similar to mutah marriage in Shia Islam). The husband and wife thus joined are able to renounce some marital rights such as living together, the wife's rights to housing and maintenance money (nafaqa), and the husband's right to homekeeping and access. The practice is often used in some Islamic countries to give a legal recognition to behavior that might otherwise be considered adulterous via temporary, contractual marriages



Major proportion of the men who take a spouse in the framework of the misyar marriage are already married men.

The Arab News reported in 2014 that the “misyar marriages became a widespread reality” in the Saudi kingdom