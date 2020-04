3 maja na Jasnej Górze zawierzenie Polski Chrystusowi i Matce Bożej

Covid-19 is just as deadly as Ebola for people admitted to hospital in the UK, a leading expert has said as his team published a major British study of almost 17,000 patients.



The research found almost half of people admitted to hospitals in England, Scotland and Wales with coronavirus have no underlying health conditions, while obese people are almost 40% more likely to die than those who are not.



The work examines data from 16,749 Covid-19 patients in 166 hospitals between February 6 and April 18.



It found patients were typically aged 72, though those admitted to intensive care were typically 61.



Most people had symptoms for around four days before admission and stayed in hospital for an average of seven days.







W skrócie: brytyjscy eksperci epidemiolodzy na bazie 17.000 przypadków hospitalizacji oceniają, że dla osób które trafiają do szpitali w UK koronawirus jest TAK g r o ź n y



JAK



wirus e b o l a



.

tyle



