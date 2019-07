Powariowali?! Londyn: 10-latka ukarana za ,,homofobię''

JONASIK 4.7.19 16:11

A dokładnie to było tak:

On June 20, pupil Farrell Spence asked his teacher Alex Smith for permission not to take part in a lesson when Mr. Smith handed out LGBT material for coloring. The teacher denied the permission, insisting that the LGBT lesson was part of the curriculum.

After class, Mr. Smith allegedly accused Farrell of using “homophobic language” and saying, “LGBT sucks and LGBT’s dumb,” which the child categorically denies.

Farrell, a Catholic, was sitting with his classmate Kaysey Francis, a Pentecostal Christian, and told another teacher he did not “accept LGBT” because of his religion.

The teacher reportedly asked the two children, “Do you want LGBT people to die?” “We said no,” Farrell replied, but added that if they went back to their countries, they would be punished for being gay.

The teacher asked Farrell where he was from and the boy responded that he was of “African Jamaican” heritage, and there “everybody is Christian and Catholic, so they don’t accept LGBT.”

Later, head teacher Papas reportedly called in the two children and shouted at them: “How dare you? You are a disappointment to the school.”

Ms. Papas, whose daughter Attie is a lesbian and the School Manager, next put the children in separate rooms and scolded Kaysey: “How dare you say that you want to kill LGBT people?”

Kaysey replied: “I didn’t say kill.” Ms. Papas then shouted at her and said, “Yes, you did, and don’t lie,” later sending the girl to detention from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. The head teacher later suspended both Kaysey and Farrell from school for five days.