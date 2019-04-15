Notre-Dame w ogniu. Komentarze polityków

Cały świat łączy się dziś z Francuzami w bólu i modlitwie. Płonie katedra Notre-Dame. Runął już dach i iglica. Wyrazy poparcia płyną od internautów, ale i od czołowych polityków.
So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 kwietnia 2019
Straszne wieści z Paryża. Płonie katedra #NotreDame, jedna z najważniejszych katolickich świątyń na świecie i symbol Paryża. Ciężko na to patrzeć. Nasze myśli są dziś z Francuzami.— Georgette Mosbacher (@USAmbPoland) 15 kwietnia 2019
Je suis minute par minute l'incendie dont Notre-Dame de Paris est la proie. Notre-Dame de Paris appartient à l'humanité toute entière.
Quelle triste spectacle. Quelle horreur. Je partage l'émotion de la nation française qui est aussi la nôtre.https://t.co/CyBYBJZ9Q0
— Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) 15 kwietnia 2019
My thoughts are with the people of France tonight and with the emergency services who are fighting the terrible blaze at Notre-Dame cathedral.— Theresa May (@theresa_may) 15 kwietnia 2019
Notre-Dame de Paris est Notre-Dame de toute l’Europe. We are all with Paris today.
— Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) 15 kwietnia 2019
yenn/Twitter, Fronda.pl