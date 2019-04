Niemiecka lewica żąda prawa do imprezowania w Wielki Piątek

Mam nieodparte wrażenie, że "zakaz" nie jest przestrzegany.



"Chances are pretty good that you can quote at least a handful of the weird, strange, and outright stupid local laws that made it into legal statutes across the United States. Unfortunately, a lot of them are outright false, nothing more than urban legends perpetuated by the re-telling. We're not blaming anyone here. They're often too good not to share, like the one about old brothel laws applying to sorority houses. It's just not true, as hilarious as it would be. But government is weird, and the local laws they pass are often even weirder. We wanted to find ones that we could confirm are true, so we put on our investigative journalism hats and started sifting through bylaws and city administrative codes across the country to find (and confirm) these gems of legal wisdom."



Read More: https://www.grunge.com/26819/weirdest-local-laws-us/?utm_campaign=clip

Imię wymagane

If you enter anything in this field your comment will be treated as spam

Captcha